Skagen’s sleek Falster 2 Smartwatch runs Google Wear OS: $149 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch for $149 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $30. Whether you are iPhone or Android user, this Google Wear OS smartwatch will pair nicely either way. This platform-agnostic approach allows you to keep an open mind and explore all of the latest tech without being held down by proprietary devices. This model sports a small 40mm case, ensuring a great fit for a wide variety of wrist sizes. It works with all Skagen 20mm bands, making it fairly simple to switch your style. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Read our review to learn more.

Further reduce cost when ditching Skagen branding for TicWatch E. Priced at $100, this alternative also runs Wear OS, leaving you with a similar experience at 33% less of the expense. We reviewed this model and found it to be the ‘best bang for your buck Android Wear smartwatch’.

If you’re an iPhone user, you shouldn’t overlook Apple Watch. Especially considering the deals we unraveled at Amazon. Right now you can save up to $80 off Series 5, making now a great time to climb aboard the always-on Apple Watch bandwagon.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay(TM), GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

Swimproof; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch

