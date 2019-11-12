AirPrint + Google Cloud Print await in this Brother All-in-One: $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One AirPrint Inkjet Printer (MFC-J491DW) for $49.99 shipped. This printer just fell from $80 at Amazon, but can be nabbed for $65 currently at Walmart. Today’s offer is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Not only can this unit print, it can also scan and copy documents. It supports color, making it much more affordable when compared to color all-in-one lasers. AirPrint makes it easy to start a job over the network from iOS or macOS devices and Google Cloud Print will kick start one from a web browser. Rated 4/5 stars.

For those times when wireless connectivity is being difficult, it can’t hurt to have Cable Matters’ USB-C Printer Cable at $7. Adding this to your collection will move you even closer to having a USB-C answer for every piece of tech in your home.

Want to print photos on-the-go? Have a look at Canon’s ultra-portable IVY photo printer. We covered its debut, citing details like 90-minute battery life, 50-second print times, and more. Give it a read to find additional information.

Brother All-in-One AirPrint Inkjet Printer features:

SIMPLE TO CONNECT: Choose from built-in wireless or connect locally to a single PC or Mac via USB interface. MFCJ491DW offers easy-to-set-up wireless networking

MOBILE PRINTING: Print wirelessly from mobile devices using AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan, Mopria and Wi-Fi Direct

