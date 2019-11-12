Assemble deals on LEGO Star Wars, Harry Potter, Creator Expert, more from $3

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Star Wars 20th Anniversary Snowspeeder Set for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Walmart. Having originally retailed for $40, it has more recently been fetching $32. Today’s offer is good for an over 31% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. This 309-piece build recreations one of the more iconic vehicles in the Star Wars universe, which comes complete with opening cockpit, working tow cable, and more. It also includes three Hoth-themed minifigures alongside a collector’s edition Lando Calrissian fig. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for even more discounted LEGO Star Wars kits and other builds from $3.

Over at Walmart, we’re seeing the The LEGO Movie 2 Collectible Minifigures on sale for $2.99 each. Today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks the first time we’ve noted a sale, and is down to a new all-time low. With one of 20 possible figures included in each blind bag, you’ll find plenty of characters from The LEGO Movie 2 and other properties. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals today include:

Don’t forget to check out LEGO’s massive new 3,300-piece 1989 Batmobile set that just launched.

LEGO 20th Anniversary Snowspeeder features:

Mark a true milestone in LEGO Star Wars construction toys with this 75259 snow speeder – 20th anniversary edition. This special-edition set is an updated version of the original 7130 snow speeder vehicle model released in 1999 and features an opening cockpit with space for the Luke Skywalker and DAK ralter mini figures in pilot suits, laser cannons, a spring-loaded shooter under each wing.

