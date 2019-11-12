Use Snap Circuits to teach your kids about electronics for $37 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Snap Circuits Arcade Electronics Exploration Kit for $36.86 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is around $10 below its regular rate and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2017. Snap Circuits is a tool that teaches kids how to wire up circuits and build fun electronics. I used this when I was younger and absolutely loved building different projects. It’s great for kids eight and up, and I would still find it fun to work on today. There are over 200 projects to build in this one kit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For another style of Snap Circuits, check out this setup. It’s $21 Prime shipped and offers a little bit of a different experience. You’ll only get the ability to build around 100 projects, instead of 200, so do keep that in mind.

Snap Circuits features:

(Snap circuit’s) arcade building sets has 30 snap modules to complete more than 200 projects!

With a programmable word fan, dual LED display, and a pre-programmed picaxe micro-controller, the possibilities are endless.

Arcade supports both STEM and steam curriculum.

Clear, concise, and illustrated manual allows for easy to follow instructions.

