GE’s Z-Wave Plus Switch drops to new 2019 low at $30 (25% off), more from $19

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $29.98 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer marks a new 2019 low and is the best we’ve seen in well over a year. This three-way Z-Wave light switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave Plus support. It’s a perfect option for automating or controlling overhead lights for those that don’t want to replace each and every bulb. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. With over 475 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating. Learn more about GE’s lineup of Enbrighten switches in our announcement coverage. More below.

Also on sale at Amazon today, we’re seeing the TP-Link Kasa HS200 In-Wall Smart Light Switch for $19.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $27, it just dropped to $22.50 and the coupon brings the total savings up to nearly 28%. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, as well. This model ditches the Z-Wave Plus support you’ll find in the lead deal for Wi-Fi. But that allows it to connect directly with Alexa or Assistant-enabled smart speakers. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,980 customers.

Also on sale today in the smart home world, Nest Learning Thermostat comes bundled with Nest Hub at $249 (save $100), more from $169. Or for some added security, Anker’s eufyCam 2 system has HomeKit and is down to $350 ($500 value).

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Switch. You can create custom scenes and schedule timed events either when you’re at home or when you’re away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!