Just over one year ago, IKEA made a splash into the world home automation with a series of affordable smart devices ranging from bulbs and smart plugs to sensors and more. Since then, the brand has filled out its Tradfri lineup with other devices, but today smart homeowners will be able to add yet another device into their setup. Enter IKEA’s Edison-style Smart LED Light Bulb. Launching with a low-cost price tag, this new release undercuts nearly all of the other smart filament bulbs on the market without sacrificing on features. Head below for a closer look.

IKEA gets in on the filament fad with Edison-style bulb

Over the past few years, Edison-style light bulbs have moved from being the trademark lighting of a certifiable hipster to a staple in mid-century modern. So it was only a matter of time before the smart home scene got in on the action, with the vintage light bulb getting Wi-Fi connectivity in the like throughout the year.

In recent months, Philips Hue debuted its first version of the connected lighting accessory, similar to the likes of TP-Link. Looking to undercut both in terms of price, IKEA’s new Filament Smart Light Bulb captures the same Edison-style design.

Entering in the Tradfri smart lighting system, adding the new release into your setup brings with its perks like smartphone control, Alexa voice commands, and even HomeKit support. One downside, though, is that like Hue, you’ll need to pair the new Edison Smart Light Bulb with IKEA’s Tradfri hub. So it’s not a standalone release like we’ve seen from other brands.

Today’s newly-announced Edison Smart Light Bulb from IKEA features dimming capabilities and emanates a warm 2200 Kelvin glow. It sports a transparent glass globe instead of the opaque diffuser typically seen on other smart bulbs.

IKEA Edison Smart Light Bulb launches with affordable price tag

There’s nothing super noteworthy about its list of features that you won’t find on the competition. But where IKEA’s new Edison Smart Bulb shines is in terms of pricing. Available for $9.99, right now, you can buy the bulbs directly from IKEA.

9to5Toys’ Take

At $10 per light, IKEA continues its tradition of releasing low-cost products that manage to compete with more premium offerings. When considering that the Philips Hue equivalent sells for $25, the new Edison smart light bulb is undoubtedly a bargain by comparison. Sure, you’re getting smoother dimmer transitions and the usual Hue perks, but at a $15 extra per light, IKEA’s new filament bulb will surely be a hit for more budget-focused smart homeowners.

