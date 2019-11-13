This morning, the Meijer Black Friday ad for 2019 was officially released with the usual selection of notable offers on tech, Apple products, home goods, and more. Meijer has broken up its ad into a few different categories this time around. You’ll find a designated flier for all of Thanksgiving week, alongside another edition which specifically details Black Friday-only promotions. This is set to be one of Meijer’s biggest holiday promotions ever as the midwest do-it-all retailer offers a wide selection of deals. Hit the jump for an in-depth look at 2019’s Meijer Black Friday ad and more.

Meijer Black Friday hours, in-store promotions, more

Meijer will be starting its Black Friday promotions on Sunday, November 24th, at 6 am and continuing throughout the week until Saturday. This year, Meijer is set to offer aggressive in-store doorbusters starting on Thanksgiving Day at 6 am and rolling through Black Friday. Limited stock is likely as Meijer usually only outfits its stores with a handful of items for each location. So if something catches your eye in the Black Friday ad below, be sure to jump on it.

Top picks from this year’s Black Friday ad

Once again, Meijer will be offering extra coupons for your next visit to brick and mortar locations on some of its hottest Black Friday deals. This has become a standard strategy for Meijer in recent years in-line with Kohl’s Cash and other retailers. While Meijer may not have the footprint to compete with larger retailers like Target and Best Buy, the added coupons can help offset those disadvantages. Just be sure to note the valid dates on any extra credits you may earn. In most instances, this year’s Meijer Black Friday ad coupons are valid from December 1st through the 24th.

Meijer has several big names on the front page of its Black Friday ad this year. But like many other retailer’s fliers we’ve seen to date, we expect to see better pricing throughout Thanksgiving week from various different retailers.

Our favorite deals include:

Meijer Black Friday ad 2019

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!