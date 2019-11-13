After seeing the new WaterField briefcase, we are now diving into the new Pad & Quill 16-inch MacBook cases. The company is introducing a pair of new handmade options in both leather and Buckram linen for Apple’s latest laptop today. Both opt which are available at 15% or more off ahead of the official launch. Head below the jump for all the details.

Apple refreshed its lineup of MacBook Pros today with the new high-end 16-inch model. So it’s no surprise companies like WaterField and Pad & Quill are ready with new accessories today. As usual, P&Q’s new cases feature handmade craftsmanship, premium materials and solid warranties/guarantees.

Pad & Quill 16-inch MacBook Cases

First out of the gate for the new Pad & Quill 16-inch MacBook cases is the Aria. After debuting the new lineup with iPhone 11 cases a few months back, Pad & Quill is now adding to the Aria family with the new 16-inch MacBook solution. This handmade case is made from full grain American leather (expect the usual patina over time), a Moleskine-inspired elastic band closure, and a wrapped spine (allows for full opening of the MacBook Pro). All ports, vents and fans are left accessible while a residue-free and re-attachable locking adhesive from 3M holds your previous MacBook in place.

The new Aria Macbook Pro 16-inch Case is available for pre-order at $149.95 with an “early January” shipping date. However, using code PQ15 at checkout will knock your total down to $127.46 shipped.

Or Go All Linen for Less:

Next up, we have the Slim Cartella 16-inch MacBook cases. Available in 3 coolers, this one was made of “archival-quality” Buckram linen at Pad & Quill’s historic bindery in St. Paul, MN. This slim book-style case also features the same elastic band closure and 3M technology along with the “specially developed spine” that allows for full opening of the MacBook Pro.

This one comes with a 1-year warranty on the linen cover and a 30-day money back guarantee as opposed the the 25-year leather warranty on the Aria above. But it also comes in at a significantly more affordable price. Regularly $120, it is currently marked down to $109.95 and is now available for $93.46 shipped using the code above. This Slim Cartella cases are expected to begin shipping on the “week of December 8th.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

As usual, Pad & Quill is offering up a pair of high-quality solutions for 16-inch Macbook users. But this is 9to5Toys, so you’re certainly not going to be paying full price on the new bags or that pricey 16-inch MacBook Pro. Use the codes above to drop the price on the 16-inch MacBook cases at least 15% and then head over here to get an exclusive $430+ off the new MacBook Pros. Pad & Quill’s options certainly aren’t the most affordable out there, but with impressive warranties and a robust build quality, they are investments that will more than likely go the distance, and have for us in the past.

