9to5Toys Daily: November 14, 2019

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple’s MacBook Pros are discounted from $1,160 in both sizes (Cert. Refurb)
- Take $400 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB at Walmart
- Walmart Black Friday Ad 2019: Apple Watch from $129, 10.2-inch iPad $249, Google Home Mini $19, more
- Best Black Friday 2019 deals, ad leaks, and more
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!