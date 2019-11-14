Black Steel DualShock 4 Controller now matching Amazon low at $47 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is offering the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 in Black Steel for $46.96 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $65, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. While we are expecting the standard colorways to drop to $40 or so for Black Friday 2019, the slightly more expensive special edition Black Steel model may very likely be excluded. This controller was unveiled alongside the Black Steel special edition PS4 Days of Play console this summer. It is the current generation DS4 with the touch pad, integrated light bar, and built-in speaker, among other things. More details below.

A great way to ensure all of your PS4 gamepads stay juiced up and ready to go is with a controller charging dock. The AmazonBasics Controller Charging Station goes for just over $12 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from hundreds.

As we mentioned above, we are expecting the standard edition DualShock 4 to drop to $40 for Black Friday 2019. In fact, much the same as last year, Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 ad dropped this morning with DualShock 4 controllers mentioned at $39, or $1 below the expected official price drop.

DualShock 4 Black Steel Wireless Controller:

Give your gaming sessions a sleek upgrade with this PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 wireless controller. An integrated share button lets you show off game highlights, while the enhanced analog joysticks offer responsive control during play. A built-in speaker and headphone jack provide versatile audio options during solo or group fights. Featuring a clickable touch pad, this PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 wireless controller offers unique ways to navigate through battles and challenges.

