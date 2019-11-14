Gift cards up to 20% off ahead of Black Friday: App Store, Domino’s, more

PayPal is now offering $25, $50 and $100 App Store Gift Cards for $22.50, $45 and $90, respectively. That’s 10% off your next purchase from any of Apple digital marketplaces. While it might not be the deepest deal we have tracked on App Store credit, free money is free money. And that’s exactly what this is if you plan on spending any cash on apps, games, movies, TV shows, or digital subscriptions via Apple. This is one of the only possible ways to get even deeper deals on the titles we highlight everyday in our movies/TV shows and games/apps roundups. But be sure to head below for even more discounted credit.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Gift Card Deals:

We are also still tracking a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deal with a $50 Amazon credit attached at up to $150 off. But one place you’ll find even more gift card promos is in our Black Friday 2019 hub. Retailers like Walmart, along with many others, will be adding loads of gift cards to Apple gear and more come the end of the month.

App Store Gift Cards:

One card, millions of ways to enjoy it. Use the App Store & iTunes Gift Card to get apps, games, music, movies and TV shows. Available in a variety of denominations, spend it on in-app content, books, TV show subscriptions or even iCloud storage to secure files from all your Apple devices. *Discount will be displayed in the Shopping Cart.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!