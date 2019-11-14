Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Motorsport Manager 2, WEATHER NOW, more

- Nov. 14th 2019 10:04 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Motorsport Manager Mobile 2, WEATHER NOW, Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary, Calendarium – About this Day, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Calendarium – About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dimension of Dreams: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW °: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Remote, Mouse & Keyboard Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $33, COD Modern Warfare $45, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Heart Rate Monitor +++: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bigfoot Quest: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: UPAD for iCloud: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Golf Tracer: $1 (Reg. $6)

