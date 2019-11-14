Earlier this year, LEGO decided to reenter the ring of toys to life products with a new lineup of kits that attempted to blur the lines between physical and digital play. We previously remarked at how brilliantly the sets use Augmented Reality in tandem with the bricks, and now the company is announcing a new collection of kits that build out the lineup. Coming towards the end of the year, today we’re getting our first looks at the upcoming LEGO Hidden Side sets. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO doubles down on the AR action with new Hidden Side wave

LEGO’s Hidden Side theme stands out from the usual collection of bricks by pairing with a smartphone app that unlocks extra play features. As the name suggests, each kit packs hidden features that you’ll use to uncover ghouls in the virtual world. For its second wave of releases, LEGO will be debuting six new sets due out just before the new year.

Starting at €20, the new lineup brings familiar characters from the Hidden Side theme back for a new round of LEGO mystery solving. Kits top out at €50 this time around, which makes these six new kits on the more affordable end compared to what we saw the first time around.

Highlights from the new wave include a haunted theme park with rollercoaster, a multistory lighthouse, and even a stunt airplane. These new kits will officially be launching on December 27th in Germany, and we expect to see them stateside on the same date or shortly after.

LEGO Hidden Side set pricing

Right now, official pricing for here in the United States has yet to be announced. We do know how much each kit will fetch in terms of Euros, so the following pricing breakdown is inferred from their overseas pricing. As of now, part count for each of the LEGO Hidden Side kits is unknown, as well.

Portal: €20 or ~$25

or Jack’s Beach Buggy: €20 or ~$25

or El Fuego’s Stunt Airplane: €30 or ~$35

or Newbury Subway Station: €30 or ~$35

or Ghost Fair: €50 or ~$55

or The Lighthouse of Darkness: €50 or ~$55

9to5Toys’ Take

The Hidden Side theme may not get the same form of applause as you’ll find on Star Wars or other popular lineups, but LEGO isn’t letting that stop them from making some exciting creations. While the entire batch is filled with some unique building techniques, colorful bricks, and other inclusions that mix up the usual LEGO formula, I can’t help but gravitate towards the stunt airplane kit.

If you’re looking to dive into the LEGO Hidden Side theme ahead of the new collection’s release, we found the Graveyard Mystery set to be a worthy purchase for both LEGO fans or those looking to experiment with Augmented Reality in our hands-on review.

Source: LEGO

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!