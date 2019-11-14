Save $90 on Monoprice’s open-box MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 at $100

Monoprice is currently offering its MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 in open-box condition for $99.99 shipped when code OPENBOX has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $90 discount from the going rate of a new condition model at Monoprice, matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the second notable offer we’ve seen in 2019. Standout features on the Select Mini V2 include a heated 4.7 x 4.7 x 4.7-inch print bed and 100-micron resolution. This model is ideal for those looking to dive into 3D printing without shelling out big bucks for a more premium device. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 550 customers. Monoprice offers a 30-day return window. Find more details down below.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

For something a little more unique in the world of 3D printing, be sure to check out our recent review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2 features:

Too often, getting a low-cost 3D printer means getting a box of ill-fitted parts with poorly written and incomplete documentation. You end up spending hours on the internet, searching forums and asking for help to get the printer assembled and operating properly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!