PowerA’s Wireless GameCube Switch Controller hits Amazon low at $34 shipped

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch (Purple) for $33.93 shipped. Regularly up to $50, it has started to drop in price over the last month or so and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is $3 below our previous mention and is the best we can find. Anyone looking to recapture that Gamecube style controller feel on Switch should take this deal seriously. Ideal for Smash Bros. and more, it has motion controls, a significantly larger D-Pad and an added left shoulder trigger, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You could just as well scoop up the wired PowerA variant for about half the price, but you will be tethered to your Switch in that case. And then go score yourself Nintendo’s 2020 Zelda Wall Calendar for under $11 (25% off) and hit up the rest of today’s best game deals.

In case you missed it, Nintendo unveiled its official Black Friday price drops last week. The special Black Friday console bundle, loads of game deals and even some accessory price drops are all on the docket for 2019.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller:

The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Classic Game Cube design plus larger d pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official LICENSED product with two year limited warranty

