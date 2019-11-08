Adorn the game room with Nintendo’s 2020 Zelda Wall Calendar for $11 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda 2020 Wall Calendar for $11.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is nearly 25% off and a perfect holiday gift for the Nintendo fan on your list that already has everything. Featuring gorgeous artwork from across The Legend of Zelda mythos (up to and including Breath of the Wild), this is a 16-month calendar that will look amazing in the game room. Ratings are thin likely just due to this being a 2020 calendar, but the Breath of the Wild 2019 model for example carries a 4+ star rating from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

Most of these Nintendo and gaming calendars sit in the $13+ price range at the moment, including the Cuphead, Pokemon and Super Mario Odyssey options. Although you could save slightly more by going with Nintendo’s Metroid 2020 Wall Calendar at $10.30.

We have some great deals on Nintendo Switch cases today from $10.50 as well as some great game deals in this morning’s roundup. But while you’re waiting for The Outer Worlds to launch on Switch, you’ll want to browse through the official Nintendo Black Friday deals preview right here.

Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda 2020 Wall Calendar:

Set off on an action-packed adventure with our hero Link as he embarks on a series of quests to save the kingdom of Hyrule in this exciting 16-month calendar featuring colorful, iconic artwork from The Legend of Zelda™. Get swept up in the intricately designed world of one of the most beloved video game series of all time.

