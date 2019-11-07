The Nintendo Black Friday bundle and deals have now been made official. Much like last year’s offerings, the big N will be dishing out a custom configuration console bundle as well as a series of notable game deals on the some of the most popular titles out there. But although we are expecting even better offers to come down the pipeline once the Thanksgiving week festivities kick-off, the official Nintendo Black Friday deals might not be what you were hoping for. Head below for everything.

As we predicted a couple weeks ago, the major holiday offerings will center around a Nintendo Black Friday bundle, solid price drops on accessories, first party game deals, and more. Although we are yet to get any details on the expected eShop digital holiday sale just yet.

Nintendo Black Friday Bundle:

This year’s Nintendo Black Friday console bundle will be the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99. The Switch is regularly $300 without the game, so you’re saving between $40 and $60 here. You can expect this particular deal to go live at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. According to Nintendo, this deal will become available on November 28th, but don’t be surprised to see some retailers jump the gun.

However, there is a caveat here. A major caveat. This Black Friday bundle will consist of the previous generation Nintendo Switch console. Back in July Nintendo reissued the Switch with a better batter life, among other things, and is still selling both models. You can learn all about how to tell the difference between the two right here (old model: HAC-001, new model: HAC-001-01), but just keep in mind the Black Friday 2019 bundle is the older model. While there’s definitely nothing wrong with the previous generation model, if the 4.5 to 9 hours available on the latest SKU is what you’re after, avoid the official Nintendo Black Friday bundle. Or wait for what seems like inevitable Black Friday price drops on the new one.

Official Nintendo Black Friday Game Deals:

Beyond that, Nintendo will be offering 33% off an assortment of amazing games – dropping the totals from $60 down to $40 starting on November 27th. Those titles include Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Tennis Aces, Kirby Star Allies and more. All of these deals will be available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart, according to Nintendo. While not the deepest we have tracked, this is about as good as it gets on most of the best first-party Nintendo Switch games, but stay locked to our Games/Apps hub for even better offers come the end of the month.

Accessories and More:

Outside of the games and the Nintendo Black Friday bundle above, there will also be a series of official accessory deals that will go live at several retailers at the 27th and 28th. Joy-Con controllers will be 25% off ($60) at Amazon, Best Buy and Target, while the regularly $50 Poké Ball Plus accessory is dropping down to $20 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart.

There are more limited time offers expected “soon” and don’t be surprised to see these deals get beaten out with gifts card offers and more at some point during Black Friday week.

Hit up today’s best game deals right here, the Target Black Friday ad and this morning’s Best Buy holiday deals preview here.

