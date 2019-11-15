Proaudiostar via eBay Daily Deals is offering the KRK Rokit 5 G3 Two-Way Active Studio Monitor for $99.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. That puts a pair down at $200 shipped and about $100 off. They are powered studio monitor speakers so you won’t need an amp to run them. You’re looking at 5-inch drivers and a 45Hz to 35kHz frequency response range, as well as XLR, TRS, and RCA inputs. KRK’s monitors have been a recording industry standard for years with the Rokit line offering home musicians/producers a more affordable way to bring that incredible pro sound to their setup. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As an avid user of KRK speakers for over 10 years, I can easily recommend anything it makes over almost any other solution out there. Whether it’s the Rokit line or the pricey V-series, they can’t be beat in my opinion. However, if you don’t plan on taking your audio all that seriously, there are some great speakers out there for even less than the Rokit line. You can grab a pair of PreSonus Eris E4.5 2-Way Powered Studio Monitors for $200 or drop down to the 3.5-inch models for $100 shipped all-in. These are very highly-rated options that will certainly be an upgrade over your built-in audio.

In the market for something more portable than the KRK Rokit monitors? Black Friday 2019 pricing is already live on UE’s WONDERBOOM IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker at $40. But we also have some great home theater solutions on sale right now as well. This Yamaha Bluetooth Sound Bar is $167 (Reg. $230) and Polk’s Command Sound Bar with Alexa is down at $199 (Save 33%).

And while we are taking music production and the like, Fender LE Player Strat/Tele Electric Guitars are nearly $300 off today. You’ll also find hundreds of deals on gear already live in the Guitar center pre-Black Friday sale.

KRK Rokit 5 G3 Two-Way Active Studio Monitor:

KRK Systems is one of the world’s most respected manufacturers of studio reference monitors. In their state of the art design facility, KRK engineers create products that deliver natural and balanced spectral response with low distortion and superior imaging. KRK Studio Monitors have been the professional’s choice of recording engineers and artists for mixing and mastering hit records around the globe, as they need to hear every nuance of the audio being reproduced.

