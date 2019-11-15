UE’s WONDERBOOM IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker gets $30 price cut down to $40

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70 these days at retailers like Walmart and Target, today’s offer saves you $30, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and lands at the expected Black Friday price. Rocking a waterproof design, this speaker can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes at a 1-meter depth. With 360-degree sound output, you’ll also be able to jam out to this speaker for ten hours on a single charge. WONDERBOOM can even be synced with other UE speakers for stereo sound. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,800 shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the features unique to UE’s WONDERBOOM by going the route of Anker’s Soundcore Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker. For $28 when you clip the on-page coupon, this one sports ten-hour battery life and the same IPX7 water-resistance as our featured deal.

Looking for the latest from Ultimate Ears? Be sure to check out our review on the brand’s recent WONDERBOOM 2. And don’t forget that we’re seeing various Alexa devices, including the new Echo Dot with Clock, on sale from $35.

UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:

Enhance your on-the-go audio experience with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which is ideal for outdoor use. This speaker, which pairs wirelessly with a range of smart devices, plays music for up to 10 hours at a time. Use this waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which floats, in the pool or on the beach.

