Adorama is offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar for $479.99 shipped in Lake Placid Blue. Regularly up to $775 at Adorama, it goes for more like $675 at Sweetwater and Guitar Center. Today’s deal is $70 below our previous mention and the best price we have ever tracked. Perfect for those looking for a great instrument for brand name without spending a fortune, this is roughly $1,000 under the professional Fender Strats. Features on this model are quite notable though and include a Maple fingerboard, an Alder body with a gloss polyester finish, two-point tremolo bridge, an “F”-stamped neck plate, and three single-coil Stratocaster pickups. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for a great deal on the comparable Telecaster and more details.

We also spotted a similar deal on the the Fender Limited Edition Player Telecaster Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue at $479.99 shipped from Adorama. Pricing comparison on this model is essentially the same as the deal above and it is also $70 under the lowest price we have ever tracked. Choosing between a Strat and a Tele can be a tough one, especially when you’re not testing them in person. But you’ll get a generally more traditional and subtle tone from a Tele, despite the fact that a Strat can be just as delicate as it is aggressive and loud.

Whether this is the most awesome Fender gift ever or just something for yourself, some extra strings and picks are a must. This 3-pack of Ernie Balls is a safe bet regardless at $14 and some extra picks always come in handy.

The music/production deals kicked off quite early this year. Guitar Center is already offering hundreds deals (if not more) across just about every product category. We have also seen an early preview of what Fender will be offering come November 27th including up to $400 off instruments, $100 off speakers and lifestyle products, plus even more. You can get all the details on that right here.

The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound-bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation-the Player Stratocaster is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It’s ready to serve your musical vision, it’s versatile enough to handle any style of music and it’s the perfect platform for creating your own sound.

