PDP’s 8-bit style Mario Switch case hits Amazon low at $10 (Reg. $15+)

- Nov. 15th 2019 10:48 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $15+ $10
0

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case Mario Retro Edition for $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $15+, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Alongside the retro 8-bit Mario design, this is a “rigid” EVA case designed to protect your Switch on-the-go. It also has 6-game slots and a mesh pouch to store various accessories. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The JETech Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch is a great alternative at under $8 Prime shipped. While you certainly won’t be getting that vintage Mario design here, this model has even more space and can carry up to 20 games at once for even less. Rated 4+ stars

We also still have some solid deals on the PDP and HORI Pokemon Switch cases right here starting from just over $10 Prime shipped. Then go load your Switch up with eShop games from just $6 and be sure to browse through the official upcoming Nintendo Black Friday price drops.

PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case:

  • Rigid EVA case stores Console, games, and various accessories
  • Protective screen pad features a mesh pouch to Store various accessories
  • Nylon lift strap for Safe and Easy removal of your Console
  • Stylish retro design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $15+ $10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard