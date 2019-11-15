PDP’s 8-bit style Mario Switch case hits Amazon low at $10 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case Mario Retro Edition for $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $15+, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Alongside the retro 8-bit Mario design, this is a “rigid” EVA case designed to protect your Switch on-the-go. It also has 6-game slots and a mesh pouch to store various accessories. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The JETech Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch is a great alternative at under $8 Prime shipped. While you certainly won’t be getting that vintage Mario design here, this model has even more space and can carry up to 20 games at once for even less. Rated 4+ stars.

We also still have some solid deals on the PDP and HORI Pokemon Switch cases right here starting from just over $10 Prime shipped. Then go load your Switch up with eShop games from just $6 and be sure to browse through the official upcoming Nintendo Black Friday price drops.

PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case:

Rigid EVA case stores Console, games, and various accessories

Protective screen pad features a mesh pouch to Store various accessories

Nylon lift strap for Safe and Easy removal of your Console

Stylish retro design

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!