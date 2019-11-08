Get ready for Sword and Shield with these Nintendo Switch cases from $10.50

Amazon is currently offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Pokémon Pikachu Commuter Case for $24.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is the first price drop we’ve seen at Amazon and a new all-time low. With Nintendo’s seal of approval, this case features a semi-hard shell construction with quick-grip carrying handle and has room for 14 game cards, as well as a Pro Controller. I personally picked up one of these cases last month and would definitely recommend thanks to its solid build quality and the cool Pikachu design. Having just launched at the end of September, reviews are still coming in. Though other PDP gear is well-reviewed and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Amazon currently offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Tough Pouch for $10.34 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Having originally sold for $20, we’ve more recently been seeing a $17 going rate. Today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. HORI’s officially-licensed pouch provides a safe place to store your Switch in-between on-the-go gaming sessions. With Sword and Shield’s release just one week away, this deal will complete the package on your Pokémon setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

PDP Nintendo Switch Commuter Case features:

Whether you’re traveling to a Tournament or to your relative’s house for the Weekend, the commuter case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite allows you to take everything you need, for your Switch experience, on the go! The commuter case can store either your Switch or Switch Lite Console, and has enough space for your Pro Controller, AC adapter, power Bank, additional Joy Con, 14 games, and other small gaming accessories.

