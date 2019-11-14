eShop Switch game sale from $6: Overcooked!, Worms, Escapists, Hellblade, more

We have now spotted a notable batch of discounts on the eShop. Starting from $6, we have a fresh collection of price drops for you headlined by titles like Overcooked! 2, Worms W.M.D, Yooka-Laylee, The Escapists 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and many more. As usual, this is great way to stock your Switch library with excellent indie games at a discount to keep you busy in-between major releases. All of today’s best game deals are right here and you’ll find our top picks from the eShop sale down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Prefer you a GameCube-style controller instead of those Joy-Con? PowerA’s Wireless model hit the Amazon low today at $34 shipped. Nintendo has already detailed its official Black Friday 2019 deals right here. That includes a holiday console bundle, game deals, and more, but you’ll find hundreds of Black Friday deals set for the end of this month right here.

Overcooked! 2:

Buddy up or go it alone as you cook up a storm, chopping, steaming and frying your way through dynamic and outright crazy levels. Now with online multiplayer for up to four chefs, there is no such thing as too many cooks and the steaks have never been higher as you prepare to save the Onion Kingdom… Again.

