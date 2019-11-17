Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch beats Black Friday pricing at a new low from $130

Amazon is currently offering the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch in a variety of colors for $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $200, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, saves you $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. New HSN shoppers can take an extra $20 off with code NEW20, bringing the price down to $130 and beating the projected Black Friday price, as well. Featuring up to six days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. Since being acquired by Google, we’ve already seen an improvement to heart rate tracking. And with Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out. Over 900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Those in the Apple ecosystem looking to lock-in a notable discount its wearable won’t have to wait for Black Friday. Right now Apple Watch Series 4 is up to $350 off.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

