The top-ranked Human Anatomy Atlas 2020 for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. $25)

Human Anatomy Atlas 2020 is a resource and tool app that provides thousands of interactive models to help users “understand and communicate how the human body looks and works–and includes textbook-level definitions.” The regularly $25 app is now on sale for just $1 on the App Store. This is the lowest price we have tracked since August of 2018. More specifically, you’re looking at “over 10,000 anatomical models with descriptions” in various languages and a completely “ad-free experience.” Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 users all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2020: $1 (Reg. $25)

Human Anatomy Atlas 2020:

Human Anatomy Atlas offers thousands of models to help understand and communicate how the human body looks and works–and includes textbook-level definitions. Use it as a reference, instead of an anatomy textbook, or to create virtual lab experiences. Includes over 10,000 anatomical models with descriptions in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

