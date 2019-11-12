Take control of the fugitive-hunting Space Marshals, now $1 on iOS (Reg. $4)

Want you some sci-fi wild west, top-down shooter action? We got you covered. The highly-rated Space Marshals for iOS is now on sale for just $1. The regularly $4 game is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store since 2016. And it was just recently updated with some light enhancements and MFi controller fixes too. Step into the shoes of a specialist on the hunt for dangerous fugitives after a galactic prison break. Stealth, tactical combat and customized load-outs highlight gameplay here. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

We still have the former iPad game of the year winner, Severed, down at just $1 right here as well as the highly-rated Anthill for $2. This morning’s roundup is also filled with notable deals on titles like Bridge Constructor Portal, Golf Peaks, Time Recoil, and more.

Space Marshals is a Sci-fi Wild West adventure taking place in outer space! This tactical top-down shooter puts you in the shoes of specialist Burton in his hunt for dangerous fugitives after a disastrous prison break. Use the environment to your advantage. Avoid attacks by taking cover. Flank enemies for extra efficiency, but avoid getting flanked yourself!

