Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds drop to $149 + Powerbeats Pro at $185

Amazon currently offers the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones for $149 shipped. Also available directly from Klipsch. Typically fetching $199, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Klipsch’s take on the true wireless headphone craze enters with stylings unique to the company including a stainless steel charging case and gold trim on the earbuds themselves. Feature-wise, Klipsch T5 sports eight hours of battery life per charge, or up to 24 with the case. Patented oval ear tips are said to provide extra comfort as well as an excellent seal for noise isolation, and you’ll be sure to find the company’s usual audio fidelity. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Update: Staples currently offers the Powerbeats Pro by Dr. Dre Earbuds in Black for $184.95 shipped when code 57031 has been applied at checkout. Note: Price will be shown at final stage of checkout. Normally selling for $250 at Amazon, today’s offer is $5 under the lowest we’ve seen prior and marks a new all-time low. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 1,200 customers at Amazon has left a 4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

On the more affordable side of true wireless audio, Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds enter with a $60 price tag at Amazon. Going this route ditches the more premium design and higher-end audio of the Klipsch T5, but still lets you rock out without fear of cords getting in the way.

If the sliver casing isn’t too exciting and you’d rather stick with Apple’s classic white design, AirPods 2 with wireless charging case are on sale for $150 right now. We also spotted a pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones for $128 in today’s Gold Box, as well.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones features:

Enjoy sound clarity with these Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones. The oval sweat-resistant ear tips provide comfort for all-day use and block background noise for detailed, clear sound, while up to 8 hours of battery life offer uninterrupted operation. These Klipsch T5 True Wireless earphones have Bluetooth connectivity, letting you stream music seamlessly.

