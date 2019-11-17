Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case returns to $150 before Black Friday

Nationwide Distributor via Rakuten offers the latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $149.99 shipped when promo code NWD26 is applied during checkout. Note: You’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. That’s down from the usual $199 price tag and typical $165 holiday advertised rate you’ll find at other retailers. This is also a match of our previous mention.

The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. Great for a holiday gift this year or for yourself upgrading a mobile work setup. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget, AirPods Pro are still at their Amazon all-time low price of $235 shipped if you want to upgrade to the latest model from Apple.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

