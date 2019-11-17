Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case returns to $150 before Black Friday

Nationwide Distributor via Rakuten offers the latest Apple AirPods with wireless charging case for $149.99 shipped when promo code NWD26 is applied during checkout. Note: You’ll need to be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this promo code. That’s down from the usual $199 price tag and typical $165 holiday advertised rate you’ll find at other retailers. This is also a match of our previous mention.
The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. Great for a holiday gift this year or for yourself upgrading a mobile work setup. We loved them in our hands-on review.
Don’t forget, AirPods Pro are still at their Amazon all-time low price of $235 shipped if you want to upgrade to the latest model from Apple.
Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.
Apple AirPods feature:
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
