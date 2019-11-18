Nike, adidas, Under Amour, New balance, more 20% off during Eastbay’s Flash Sale

Eastbay is currently offering 20% off no minimum with code BUZZER at checkout. Score great deals on popular items from Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. As always, all orders ship for free. Boost your next workout with the Nike Thermal Winterized Vest. This style is perfect for all of your winter and fall workouts and its insulated material will promote warmth. It also features a water-resistant shell and it’s infused with stretch to keep your mobility. I love the all black coloring that gives it a sleek appearance and it has a cinched hood in case your ears or head get cold. You can currently find this vest on sale for $72 and originally it was priced at $90. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

