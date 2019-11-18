This morning Amazon unveiled some of this year’s best Black Friday deals when it comes to tech, but Overstock is now trying to capture some of that spotlight with a look at its own Thanksgiving week ad. Going heavy on the home goods, furniture, and decor this year, the retailer will have offers on everything from dining room sets to KitchenAid mixers and more. Below the jump, you’ll be able to get a closer look at the 2019 Black Friday ad, as well as for some of our top picks from Overstock this year.

Overstock delivers deals on home goods and more

As of now, it looks like Overstock is keeping the date and time that its Black Friday deals go live this year under wraps. The retailer has been a little more tight-lipped than its competitors, and that trend continues in 2019. Right now, Overstock’s pre-Black Friday event is underway, so it seems likely that its official deals will go live until Thanksgiving at the easiest.

This year Overstock seems to be leaving the tech discounts its competitors and will mainly be focusing its offers on items for around the house. Furniture is getting some of the most significant cash discounts come Thanksgiving. So whether you’re in the market for a new couch, dining room set, kitchen island, or other accessory, there will be plenty of discounts to be had.

Malone’s Mid-century Modern 5-piece Dining Set is sure to be a standout at $429, which drops from its usual $845 price tag. You’ll also find everything from bedding to shelving, mirrors, and other pieces of home decor.

Overstock’s 2019 Black Friday ad is packed with plenty of home goods, as well. The retailer highlights some of the biggest names this year, including Black & Decker, Ninja, and more. One of the more notable offers lands on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer, which will drop from $300 down to $169.

Though if you are interested in doing some tech shopping, Overstock’s Black Friday ad also has some Bluetooth speakers and headphones on sale. Interestingly enough, a refurbished iPad mini 2 will also be included in the sale, though even at $100, it’s probably worth looking to a newer model.

Other notable deals include:

Overstock Black Friday ad

