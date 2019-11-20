Now that we are just eight days away from the Black Friday deals, a lot of retailers have debuted their ads for the big day. This year you can expect 50% off storefronts, free delivery fees, doorbusters, and much more. Luckily, plenty of retailers are releasing their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead of time, so you can actually spend Thanksgiving weekend with family. Head below the jump to find the best fashion deals to score for Black Friday 2019.

Cole Haan

This year you can see Cole Haan debut 50% off hundreds of styles during its Black Friday Event. It also is likely to do a sitewide discount of 30% off or more. As always, Cole Haan has free delivery on all orders. This sale is a nice way to stock up on dress shoes for the family, boots, coats, accessories and more.

Express

Another sale that will pair nicely with the sale mentioned above is the Express Black Friday Event. We saw from their Black Friday Ad that they will be offering 50% off sitewide and free delivery fees. This sale is ideal to score deals on suits, dress shirts, jeans, shoes, and more. They will also be having doorbusters throughout the sale, so keep on the lookout for those!

Nordstrom Rack

If you’re looking to gift an array of top brands Nordstrom Rack is a one-stop shop. During its Black Friday Sale, Nordstrom Rack will be offering an extra 30% off all clearance items for a total savings of 75% off. Some of the brands you will find discounts include Nike, Ray-Ban, The North Face, Cole Haan, TUMI, and many more.

GAP, Old Navy & Banana Republic

You do not want to miss out on the sister stores Black Friday Deals. GAP, Old Navy and Banana Republic will be offering 50% off storewide, with no exclusions. This is the biggest sale you will see from all of the retailers this year and they will also be offering doorbusters. I would highly recommend checking out GAP Kids for children, Banana Republic Jeans and all of Old Navy’s apparel deals during the event.

Macy’s

Finally, Macy’s Black Friday Sale will be offering steep discounts on top brands as well. You can score Ralph Lauren sweaters for $21.99 and regularly were priced at $45. As well as, the Kenneth Cole Buzzer Boots that will be marked down to $39.99, and originally were priced at $85. There are tons of more deals that Macy’s will be offering so be sure to check out their Black Friday Ad here.

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!