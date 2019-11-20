Apple Design Award winner Oddmar hits lowest price this year at $2 (Reg. $5)

Oddmar is an action-platfomer and a former Apple Design Award winner. One of the top-ranked adventure games on the App Store, it is now on sale for just $1.99. Regularly $5, this is matching the all-time low (outside of a brief launch promotion) and the best price we have tracked since December 2018. Spread across 24 “beautifully hand-crafted levels of physics-based puzzles and platforming challenges,” Oddmar uses magic weapons and shields to make it through this motion comic-style Viking tale. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 8,000 gamers. More details below.

Oddmar:

Play as Oddmar on an epic journey through a fantastic world inspired by Vikings and Norse mythology in this exciting action-adventure platformer! Oddmar struggles with life in his village and is not worthy of a place in Valhalla. He is shunned by his fellow Vikings and must redeem himself of his squandered potential. One day he is offered an opportunity to prove himself, but at a price…

