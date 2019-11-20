The amazing Mini Metro puzzler hits lowest price in years on iOS: $1 (Reg. $4)

The stellar Mini Metro puzzler is now on sale for $1 on the App Store. Regularly $4 on iOS, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have ver tracked. It is also the first time we have seen it drop to $1 since way back in 2017. Carrying a 4+ star rating from nearly 20,000 gamers, anyone interested in these casual, mobile puzzlers will want to give this one a try. Players have to re-organize the subway lines in 20+ real-world cities via various play modes from “simple quick scored games [to] extreme ultimate challenges.” More details below.

However, after somewhat of a dry spell in iOS price drops, we are back on track today. On top of Mini Metro, we are also seeing notable deals on DEEMO, Oddmar, Kenshō, Alto’s Odyssey, and many more in this morning’s roundup. The highly-rated Human Anatomy Atlas 2020 is also still at $1 (Reg. $25).

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mini Metro:

Mini Metro is a game about designing a subway map for a growing city. Draw lines between stations and start your trains running. As new stations open, redraw your lines to keep them efficient. Decide where to use your limited resources. How long can you keep the city moving?

