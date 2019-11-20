Lacoste offers 30% off sitewide to kick off the holiday season + free shipping

Lacoste is currently offering 30% off sitewide with promo code FALL30 at checkout. Plus, it’s offering free delivery on all orders. The men’s Standup-Collar Cotton Sweatshirt is on sale for $69, which is down from its original rate of $98. This quarter-zip sweatshirt is available in an array of color options and it features stretch material to promote comfort. This sweatshirt will look great paired over dress shirts, t-shirts, or worn under vests. I also really like that this pullover is machine washable. Find the rest of our top picks from Lacoste below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!