Lacoste offers 30% off sitewide to kick off the holiday season + free shipping

Lacoste is currently offering 30% off sitewide with promo code FALL30 at checkout. Plus, it’s offering free delivery on all orders. The men’s Standup-Collar Cotton Sweatshirt is on sale for $69, which is down from its original rate of $98. This quarter-zip sweatshirt is available in an array of color options and it features stretch material to promote comfort. This sweatshirt will look great paired over dress shirts, t-shirts, or worn under vests. I also really like that this pullover is machine washable. Find the rest of our top picks from Lacoste below.
Our top picks for men include:
- V-neck Cotton Piqué Sweater $95 (Orig. $130)
- SPORT Crew Neck Sweater $63 (Orig. $90)
- Standup-Collar Cotton Sweatshirt $69 (Orig. $98)
- SPORT Hooded Quilted Rain Vest $116 (Orig. $150)
- Cotton Twill Jacket $175 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Motion Sweatshirt Dress $123 (Orig. $175)
- Boat Neck Texturized Cotton Sweater $95 (Orig. $135)
- Water-resistant Golf Vest $123 (Orig. $175)
- Ribbed Cotton Sailer Dress $109 (Orig. $155)
- Five-Pocket Stretch Cotton Denim Jeans $70 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
