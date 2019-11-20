Take your yoga game to new heights with these Gold Box trapeze deals from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YOGABODY Naturals (99% positive feedback over the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Yoga Swing Tool Trapeze for $59.95 shipped in blue/green or purple. Regularly up to $90, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on both colorways in the last year on Amazon and is the best total we can find. Designed to improve overall flexibility and to help relieve back pain, features include gym-grade grip handles, rock-climber grade carabiners and parachute material that has been stress tested to 600-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you prefer to keep your yoga a little more grounded, a new mat will likely do the trick. BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose mat carries stellar ratings from over 13,500 Amazon customers and goes for just $16 Prime shipped.

Speaking of new workout gear, PUMA is 40% off right now and Under Armour’s Gift Guide has loads of good ideas for you while Nike, adidas, Under Amour, and New Balance gear is still 20% off right here. Apple’s Watch fitness companions are also on sale right now at up to $80 off for the current generation models as well as Series 3 options from $199.

Yoga Swing Tool Trapeze:

Relieve back pain: inversion therapy is amazing for your back

Improve your back bends: when you practice passive, inverted backbends on yoga trapeze, you can hold yoga backbend poses much longer without fatigue

Setup in minutes: our online YouTube videos show you how to setup from an exposed beam, in a tree, or using the optional trapeze door mount bar

