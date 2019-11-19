PUMA’s Friends & Family Event takes 40% off full price items + 25% off sale

PUMA’s Friends & Family Event takes 40% off full price items and an extra 25% off sale items. Just use promo code FRIENDS19 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Hybrid Astro Running Shoes are on sale for $67 and originally were priced at $110. These shoes were designed to boost your workouts with responsive cushioning for support. They also have grooves on the outsole to promote traction, especially when doing quick movements. You can find them in several color options and if you’re looking for a women’s style the Hybrid Rocket Aero Shoes are very similar. Plus, they’re on sale for $71 and originally were priced at $120. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from PUMA’s Friends and Family Sale.

