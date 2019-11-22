Pre-Black Friday iPad deals discount previous-gen. models, iPad Pro, more

In the lead up to Black Friday 2019 we’ve spotted a number of notable iPad deals at various retailers. Walmart is offering the 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB for $429 shipped. Originally $559, which is what you’d still pay at Best Buy, this is the second-best deal we’ve tracked to date. While there are plenty of notable iPad offers on the horizon next week, this model may fit the bill if you’re looking to grab a spec’d out iPad with cellular connectivity. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. This is a great option for consuming content and is far less pricey than the current generation iPad Pro. Ideal for kids or grandparents that do not require the latest generation devices. Plus with 128GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of room to store videos and more.

Other iPad deals include:

While today’s prices are noteworthy, there are plenty more iPad deals on the way for Black Friday. You can check out all of the best price drops in-route here throughout our Apple Black Friday guide we published yesterday. Check out all of the latest Black Friday news, ad leaks and more right here.

Be sure to grab a few Lightning cables with your savings to complete your new setup. It’s never a bad idea to have some extra cable lying around, just in case and these cables have great ratings across the board.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:

The new 9.7-inch iPad features the powerful A10 Fusion chip so you can easily multitask and use the latest apps including augmented reality experiences.1 With iOS 11, iPad is more powerful, personal, and intelligent, so you can do more than ever. And with more advanced cameras, a better display, Touch ID, support for Apple Pencil,2 and over a million apps available on the App Store, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to a new iPad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!