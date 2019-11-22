Urban Outfitters Weekend Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance from $24

Urban Outfitters takes an extra 40% off all sale items including top brands from adidas, The North Face, Free People and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this event is the adidas National 3-Stripe Backpack that’s marked down to $24 and originally was priced at $55. This backpack can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it has a padded sleeve. It also has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort and it has large zippered pockets to organize essentials. Plus, it comes in three color options. Find more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- UO Captoe Combat Boot $33 (Orig. $89)
- adidas National 3-Stripe Backpack $24 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Free Flyknit 3.0 Slip-On Sneaker $54 (Orig. $130)
- The North Face RAGE Pullover $80 (Orig. $119)
- CAT Footwear Intruder Sneaker $75 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- BDG Everyday Army Jacket $36 (Orig. $80)
- Tatum Turtleneck Tunic Sweater $24 (Orig. $69)
- Drapey Flannel Button-Down Shirt $39 (Orig. $54)
- Holland Thermal Henley Top $29 (Orig. $44)
- Emery Crew Neck Sweater Dress $59 (Orig. $69)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!