We are just days away from the big-time early Black Friday sales at this point. With just about every major flier in hand now, we have quite a good idea of where the best deals will fall in 2019. This year’s best Black Friday headphone deals will be scattered across Walmart, Best Buy, Staples, Amazon, and even Kohl’s, while we are expecting some of the smaller outlets to get competitive as well. Head below for a look at the best upcoming deals from Beats, Bose, JBL, Jabra, and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Best Black Friday Beats Headphones Deals:

Beats will undoubtedly be among this year’s best Black Friday Headphones deals. With an ever-growing lineup of products, we are expecting notable offers on the Solo3 and Studio3 on/over-ear options while the truly wireless Powerbeats Pro will also be making an appearance.

First up, the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are expected to drop to $130 at Target while Walmart will be slightly undercutting that price at $129. Initially $300, they generally sell for closer to $150 these days and are already down at $130 from both Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Now for the regularly $350, over-ear Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones with noise cancellation. It looks like Best Buy’s upcoming $200 offer will be the price to beat next week. Although, some colors are already down at $210 at Best Buy right now and we are expecting Target and Amazon to get in on the action, if last year is any indication.

As for the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, the only notable Black Friday listing we have tracked thus far is Best Buy and Kohl’s at $199.99, down from the usual $250. However, you can already get them for well under that ($175 shipped), so chances are they could drop even more come next week. The Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones will drop to $89 and $90 at Walmart and Best Buy, down from the $200 MSRP.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro are likely to be discounted this year, it’s anyone’s guess as the price. We’ve seen them at $235 fairly regularly but could fall to closer to $200. Second-generation AirPods are likely to hit $120 at Rakuten with other more mainstream retailers going for around $140.

Bose is Getting in on the Party too:

Bose’s famous QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II will be dropping to $280 at Best Buy this year. Regularly listed at $349, we are expecting to see this $280 offer at Amazon and elsewhere as well. However, we just saw them drop to $250 over at Rakuten with a unique promo code earlier this month. So while the $280 offer is undoubtedly a great value, we are expecting to see these drop even further outside of Best Buy and the other major retailers.

The Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds will also be included in the best Black Friday Headphones deals this year. Pricing comparisons are very similar here as the QuietComfort 35. Considering the new regular price on these is $200, you’ll want to avoid that Walmart deal that is floating around right now on other sites in favor of the upcoming Best Buy deal at $169.99. That will almost certainly force Amazon to match, but don’t be surprised to see sellers on Rakuten undercut that price at some point as well with special promo codes.

More from Sony, JBL, Jabra and more:

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!