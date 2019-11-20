Smartphone Accessories: JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds $70 (Save $30), more

Amazon currently offers the JBL Tune True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (T120TWS) for $69.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Also at Best Buy and JBL. Having dropped from $100, today’s offer is only the second notable price cut we’ve seen, beats the previous discount by $72, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring up to four hours of audio playback per charge, JBL Tune sport 5.8mm drivers and a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range to deliver the company’s Pure Bass sound. There’s of course truly wireless design that’s oh so prevalent these days, too. You’ll also be able to summon up Siri or Google Assistant thanks to a built-in microphone. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Listen to your favorite podcasts, music and other audio with these JBL Tune Series black wireless in-ear headphones. The 4-hour battery life provides long listening sessions without having to recharge. These JBL Tune Series black wireless in-ear headphones boast an ergonomic design for extra comfort, and the built-in microphone lets you take calls. No wires. No hassles. Introducing the completely cord free JBL TUNE120TWS. They are powerful in sound thanks to a 5.8mm driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound and colorful in design. The earbuds combined with the elegantly designed portable charging case provide 16 hours of unrestrained musical enjoyment. with long lasting comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!