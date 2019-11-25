Amazon is now offering the Sony Rose Gold PlayStation Headset for $69 shipped. Available at Best Buy for $1 more. Regularly $100, this is the advertised Black Friday price on the Rose Gold set, the first notable discount we have tracked since release and the best we can find. Sony unveiled this new colorway back in August alongside the matching new DualShock 4 which is also listed at the $39 holiday price right now. Features on the headset include 7.1 virtual surround sound, noise-canceling mics, and a companion app that allows you to load game-specific audio profiles directly from the developers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more deals on the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset.

While we have seen better deals in the past, Amazon is also offering the black and white models starting from $66. But Best Buy has them starting at $70 and is throwing in some extra Fortnite goodies including V-Bucks, in-game skins and more.

As we mentioned above Sony released the Rose Gold PlayStation Headset and controller this summer alongside the rest of the 2019 DualShock 4 designs. You can get all the details on those right here but be sure to head over to our latest Black Friday hardware roundup where you’ll find most of them down at $39 right now. That $200 PS4 is still live (if you’re quick) and we are now tracking a $39 PS Plus offer.

Black Friday 2019 is basically already in full swing considering the amount of early deals we tracked over the weekend, many of which are still live right here.

Rose Gold PlayStation Headset:

A Headset for Gamers: Experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise-canceling microphones.

Developed by PlayStation: With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games.

Designed with PlayStation VR in mind: Explore the incredible worlds of VR with a headset to be worn comfortably along with PlayStation VR

