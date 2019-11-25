PlayStation Plus now well under Black Friday price: 1-yr. for $39 (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 shipped. However, CDKeys is now offering a year for $39.10 with free digital delivery after you apply code PAYPAL2019 in the cart. Regularly $60, it dropped down to $45 for Black Friday at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s deal being another $6 below that. PlayStation Plus provides access to the free game library every month, online multiplayer, huge deals on PSN and much more. You’ll also get free shipping on the PlayStation Store. Head below for more details.

In case you missed it yesterday, most of the best Black Friday gaming deals are now live from $200 PS4 consoles to deep deals on Xbox configurations, Nintendo Switch offers and much more. You’ll also want to make sure you browse through the massive PSN Black Friday sale and hit up all of the early game deals where you’ll find the best prices of the year of loads of new releases and more.

PlayStation Plus Membership:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

