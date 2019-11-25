Save $75 on Samsung’s Galaxy A50 Smartphone at $275 + more deals from $120

Nov. 25th 2019

0

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB US Edition Android Smartphone for $274.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy as well as B&H. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer saves you $75, beats our previous mention by $25, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As one of Samsung’s more recent additions to the Galaxy lineup, its A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Like many modern smartphones, you’ll find a notch built into the screen which houses a 25MP camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the display and around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of the main 25MP, 123-degree 8MP, and 5MP depth sensors. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for even more Android smartphones on sale from $120.

Amazon’s Android smartphone deals don’t end there though, as we’re also seeing the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Having dropped from $230, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Motorola’s G7 Power features a 12 and 8 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen, expandable microSD card storage, and a water-repellent design. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 260 customers.

Other notable Android smartphone deals:

In the market for a higher-end device? Most notably, Google Pixel 4/XL is currently $200 off for Black Friday. Not to mention, you can save on the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup from $550 (Up to $318 off). Or if you want to strap a Wear OS device onto your wrist, Misfit’s Black Friday sale takes up to $100 off smartwatches and more from $30.

