We now have the details on the gigantic PlayStation Black Friday games sale. With deals up to 40% off, there are hundreds of digital games going on sale via PSN starting today. We already got a good look at this year’s official PlayStation hardware drops, many of which will be even lower at GameStop and elsewhere, but now it’s time to dive into the biggest PSN sale of the year.

PlayStation Black Friday Games Sale

While many expected to see deals drop even lower or earlier for PS Plus members, that does not appear to be the case with this year’s PlayStation Black Friday games sale. However, as opposed to getting early access or anything along those lines, Sony has decided to split the Black Friday PSN sale in two. Starting today (or very shortly), hundreds of titles will go on sale ahead of another slightly smaller, but even more notable list of titles on the 24th.

You likely spotted an early offer on NBA 2K20 for PS4 in this morning’s roundup alongside the Xbox version at $30, but there are a whole lot more where that came from. In the lists below you’ll find some of our top picks among the deals starting today followed by some standouts dropping on November 24th.

Deals starting today:

***Note: these deals will be live today according to Sony, but we are still waiting for PSN to update with Black Friday pricing.

And here are some notable offers we’ve plucked from the upcoming PlayStation Black Friday games sale that will start on the 24th:

Source: Sony

