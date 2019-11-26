[Update: 16-inch MacBook Pro $151 off] Black Friday pricing hits MacBook Air, more with up to $319 off

Black Friday pricing has now arrived on Apple’s MacBook lineup at Amazon with the entry-level Air model discounted to $899.99. Step up to 256GB of storage for $1,099.99 (Reg. $1,299). Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $199 price drop from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Be sure to note that we may see slightly better pricing at Costco for members-only this week. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Step up to Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz with 256GB of storage for $1,499.99. You’ll save $299 with today’s deal which is also a new Amazon all-time low. The 1.4GHz model with 256GB of storage is $1,299.99 (Reg. $1,499).

Looking for the 16-inch model? You can save $134 on the high-end 1TB i9 model at $2,665 (Reg. $2,799), which is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Check out our recent hands-on review for more details here.

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is also taking $319 off Apple’s previous generation MacBook Air 128GB, dropping the price to $679. That’s $71 under the last price drop and a new Amazon low.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-Inch Retina Display
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD Storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard

