Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security System gets a $90 discount down to low at $109

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Security System for $108.99 shipped when code GG21 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Normally selling for $199 at Amazon, the best price we’ve seen it sell there is $139. Today’s discount matches the lowest offer we’ve seen overall, as well. Ring Alarm includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. All five of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. We’ve also found it makes a suitable Z-Wave hub in our previous hands-on coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.
Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.
Expand your Ring setup to catch porch pirates specifically with these Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundles which have hit Black Friday prices from $139. Or in terms of other security systems, right now Abode’s iota HomeKit AiO kit is now $189 (25% off), as well as a variety of sensors and more from $18.
Ring Alarm features:
- Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.
- Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees
- Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.
- Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.
- Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.
