Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security System gets a $90 discount down to low at $109

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Security System for $108.99 shipped when code GG21 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into a Rakuten account. Normally selling for $199 at Amazon, the best price we’ve seen it sell there is $139. Today’s discount matches the lowest offer we’ve seen overall, as well. Ring Alarm includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender. All five of the included pieces make it a great option for protecting your home. It integrates with the company’s video doorbells and other accessories, as well as Alexa for voice control. We’ve also found it makes a suitable Z-Wave hub in our previous hands-on coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.

Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40.

Expand your Ring setup to catch porch pirates specifically with these Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundles which have hit Black Friday prices from $139. Or in terms of other security systems, right now Abode’s iota HomeKit AiO kit is now $189 (25% off), as well as a variety of sensors and more from $18.

Ring Alarm features:

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!