Slap Seagate’s 2TB hybrid SSHD in a console for just $60 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $59.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. PS4 debuted with a measly 500GBs of storage. Over time 1TB capacities became common, but even that can feel cramped when opting for digital downloads. With Seagate’s 2TB SSHD, not only will you gain a larger capacity, you’ll also get faster speeds thanks to the integration of some SSD storage inside. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use a bit of today’s savings to score Cable Matters’ USB-C Enlosure. It’s available for $20 and offers up to 10Gbps performance. Since it uses USB-C for connectivity, it’s a forward-thinking option that pairs nicely with a modern MacBook, PC, Chromebook, or iPad Pro.

Oh, and if you have a Plex server or simply need a place to store all of your photos and videos, don’t forget about the deals we’ve wrangled on Synology NAS enclosures. Prices start at $137 and there are several options to choose from.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:

Faster load times for non-stop performance and play

Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives

Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB game

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!