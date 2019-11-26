Acer’s Chromebook 315 packs a 15.6-inch screen and USB-C from $190 (Save 38%)

Target is currently offering the Acer Chromebook 315 1.60 GHz/4GB/32GB for $199.99 shipped. REDCard Members can save an extra 5%, bringing the price down to $189.99. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 33%, marks one of the first price drops we’ve seen on this model, and a new low. Centered around a 1080p touchscreen display, this Acer Chromebook offers 15.6-inches of screen real estate for getting work done on-the-go. Backed by up to 10 hours of battery life and 4GB of RAM, there’s also 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded down the road thanks to a microSD card slot. Dual USB-C ports highlight this machine’s I/O, but you’ll also find two USB-A inputs as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, this is a no-brainer purchase for keeping it protected while on-the-go.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing some other early Black Friday Chromebook deals from $89. That includes HP’s 14-inch model at $349 and more.

Acer Chromebook 315 features:

The stunningly elegant Acer Chromebook 315, with its 15” screen and 10-hour battery life is the ideal replacement for a desktop. The large screen and upward facing speakers also make it perfect for watching videos and video conferencing.

