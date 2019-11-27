Your choice of Wilson NFL-branded footballs for $11 (adult or youth)

Amazon offers the Wilson NFL Super Grip Football for $11.20 Prime shipped. That’s down from the regular up to $20 price tag and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon since the spring. This model is an official size with all the NFL specs and branding. It has a unique super grip cover that promises a “premium feel.” Wilson makes a great football, and at this price, it’s an easy gift or stocking stuffer this holiday season. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

The smaller junior-sized football is also getting a discount to $11.20 at Amazon. Wilson has designed this ball for 9 to 12-year olds. It has nearly all of the same specs otherwise, and the super grip finish may actually be a better fit for younger footballers. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Wilson NFL Super Grip Football features:

Football is a game of will. Take hold of the game with the NFL Super Grip. Made with a high-performance composite material, this football offers the ideal blend of durability, grip and performance worthy of the official NFL logo and the game’s best players – whatever league they play in.

