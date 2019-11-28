Save 30% on a year of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, now $84.50

Lenovo is offering a 1-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan at $84.44 when the code ACCEXTRA12 is used at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $120 and this is the best available. Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan offers you Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop for a single fee. This is the perfect way to get started in photography. My favorite way to edit pictures is to use Lightroom Classic mixed with Photoshop, and Adobe makes the workflow super simple. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’d rather own Photoshop or other Adobe programs outright, we have other Black Friday deals from $60 at Amazon.

For other software, we have Microsoft Office available for $100, which is down from its $150 going rate. Don’t forget to swing by our Apps and Games guide for even more great sales on other products.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan features:

Editing – Desktop focused editing with Lightroom Classic

Organization – Includes file-based catalog management

Existing subscribers must first complete current membership term before linking new subscription term

Storage – With 20 GB of storage, enough to get you started to aess, edit and securely back up your full resolution photos from anywhere, anywhere on any device with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom

Additional Map, Book, Print, and Web modules for publishing workflows and sharing with Adobe Spark and Portfolio

Photoshop – transform your photos to anything you can imagine

